By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mainly cloudy rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 1. Light fog and drizzle are expected in some places. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +12-15 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula,

In Baku, the temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 769 mm Hg to 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some areas Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-8 °C at night and +14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, and +5-0 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

