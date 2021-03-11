A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 11 March.

The new edition includes articles: Germany eyes investing on country's railway projects; Opera and Baller Theater join int'l "Opera Europa" conference; Baku issues notes to 75 countries to stop illegal visits to Karabakh; Liberated Shusha supplied with regular water etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.