By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio have discussed the fulfilment of the Karabakh peace deal and the regional situation, the Foreign Ministry reported on March 3.

In a telephone conversation between the two ministers on March 3, Bayramov informed Luigi Di Maio about the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, as well as the work done by Azerbaijan in this direction and the violation of commitments by Armenia undertaken under the 10 November statement.

Minister Luigi Di Maio stressed the importance of implementing all aspects of the trilateral statements to normalize the situation in the region.

The ministers also discussed the prospects for the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries, new opportunities for cooperation in the region, opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy and humanitarian spheres. The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

