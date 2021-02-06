By Trend

Discussions are currently underway to send UNESCO mission to Azerbaijani Karabakh, the UNESCO official told Trend.

“We hope that the mission can be deployed as soon as possible,” he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

