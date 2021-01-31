By Trend

The memorandum on the establishment of a joint ceasefire control center in Azerbaijan, signed on November 11, 2020 between Turkey and Russia, is of a special importance, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the statement at the opening ceremony of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in the Aghdam district, Trend reports on Jan.30.

He reminded that on September 27 last year, the Azerbaijani army, preventing another provocation of the Armenian armed forces, launched a counter-offensive operation.

"The war, which lasted 44 days, ended with the complete victory of Azerbaijan and ensuted the territorial integrity of the country. With the signing of a trilateral statement on November 10 between the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, a ceasefire was reached. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which lasted for about 30 years, is over," added the minister.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.

