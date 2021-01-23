By Trend

Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia trilateral cooperation within the North-South corridor will be researched during the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Azerbaijan, The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the report, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on January 24-25, 2021.

Within the visit, the Iranian minister will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

During the visit, the two sides discussed a number of important issues, including issues of mutual interest in bilateral cooperation (joint cooperation projects, economic, political, cultural cooperation, six-sides regional cooperation in the format of Iran's November 10 Declaration (signed between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia), and the participation of Iranian companies in the restoration of the liberated territories of Nagorno-Karabakh, etc.

It is estimated that the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Russia, Georgia, Armenia, and Turkey after Azerbaijan, and discuss the development of regional cooperation with the officials of these countries.