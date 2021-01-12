By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosted it’s XVIII Board of Trustees meeting (via zoom) to discuss 2021 activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports.

Co-Chairs Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Dr. Ismail Serageldin informed on the about decision of His Excellency the President of Azerbaijan to declare 2021 as a special celebratory year of Nizami Ganjavi. Additionally, discussions were held on important activities that could be added to the 2021 plan of the Center.

Board of Trustees Member underlined continued support of His Excellency President of Azerbaijan to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and trust to its Board of Trustees Members.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established on 30 September 2012 in Azerbaijan under the patronage of an International Board of Trustees that includes a number of highly respected and recognized international figures who graciously offer their time, experience, and gravitas to the development of the center and it’s initiatives.

