By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on January 9. It will be foggy in some places in the morning and evening. Mild southwest wind will blow at times.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will be +3-6 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 to 763 mm Hg above average. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will intensify as well.

The temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, -7-9 °C in the highlands, +2-7 °C in the afternoon.

The moderate southwest wind is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz