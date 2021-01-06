By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on January 6. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will be +2-5 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 774 mm Hg above average. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 55-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, +1- 6 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak fluctuations of meteorological factors expected in the Absheron Peninsula on January 7 is relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

