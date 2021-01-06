By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a major platform for the promotion of not only the famous ancient Azerbaijani poet but also of many noble values of peace, tolerance, multiculturalism, cooperation, and mutual understanding that Albania and Azerbaijan have in common, President of Albania Ilir Meta told Trend.

On Jan. 5, 2020, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to declare 2021 as a “Year of Nizami Ganjavi” in Azerbaijan. The 880th anniversary of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will be celebrated in 2021.

“The Center has developed over the years in a truly global platform to discuss, assess and find solutions to our common concerns- from the challenges lying ahead as we strive to build inclusive societies, to the requirements of new foreign policy, and more recently to the difficult tasks of effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic (to name just a few). Time and again, during the reach and stimulating debates hosted by the center, a clear message has rung out: that only together, through dialogue and cooperation, we can find the right and sustainable answer for today and tomorrow,” he said.

Meta also added that the success of the center owes a great deal to the vision and inspiration provided by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and with the leadership of VairaVike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin and of course, to thoughtful and arduous work, of Secretary-General Rovshan Muradov.

