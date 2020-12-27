By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated that under President Ilham Aliyev's instruction, urgent actions are being taken to comprehensively provide units stationed on the liberated territories, improve social and living conditions in these units and organize the troops' service.

"In accordance with the instruction of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who constantly pays attention to servicemen, various modular facilities, equipped with the most modern equipment and intended for the use in the field conditions were purchased in order to ensure accommodation, nutrition, and household services of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army serving in the territories that have been ruined and mined, as well as the infrastructure of which was completely destroyed by the enemy during almost the 30 years of occupation," the ministry said on December 27.

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership inspected the mobile modular facilities purchased for the units stationed on liberated territories.

"It was reported that containers and tents of various sizes containing barracks, canteens, separate kitchens, and scullery, as well as weapon rooms and small-sized integrated bath and sanitary facilities will be installed for military personnel serving in severe climate conditions in liberated human settlements, mountainous areas, rough high grounds. It was noted that military personnel will be provided continuously with hot meals and household services due to the purchased new mobile equipment," the statement said.

The ministry later added: "It was mentioned that mobile modular complexes with even greater capabilities are installed, as well as bath and laundry services are organized for military units where the military personnel is deployed densely. Relevant activities on laying new roads, electricity transmission lines, water, and gas pipelines to military units, positions, and checkpoints stationed in the liberated territories, as well as organizing combat duty and troops' service are being continued in accordance with the plan, the ministry said.

Prior to the construction of stationary medical points, mobile field hospitals operate in various directions in order to ensure the health protection of servicemen."

