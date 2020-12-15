By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on December 16. It will be foggy in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

The weather will be occasionally rainy in the regions. However, snow is predicted in the mountains. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in the daytime.

The temperature will be +1-5 °C at night, +7-14 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, 0 °C and +5 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather- sensitive people.

