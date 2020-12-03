By Laman Ismayilova

The National Abilympic Federation and UNICEF Azerbaijan have signed a memorandum of understanding.

Abilympics began in Japan in the 1970s and is now a global initiative that helps provide skills building for young people with disabilities, through training and competitive events, to enhance their opportunities in the labour market.

The document was signed during a video conference meeting between AMAF President Ilgar Rahimov, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine and Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wada Junichi to support skills development activities with young people, while raising awareness of the rights and potential of young people with disabilities in society

The agreement focuses on the activities aimed at contributing to the Federation's Strategic Action Plan for 2020-2024.

Speaking at the conference, Ilgar Rahimov stressed the importance of a memorandum signed on the eve of International Day of Disabled Persons.

Rahimov said that the federation has already passed state registration and was elected a member of the International Olympic Games.

The Federation will work closely with the Vocational Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Center for Social Initiatives of the State Physical Culture and Sports Academy as well as the Education Ministry's vocational education system.

Through the Olympics of Abilities movement, people with disabilities living in Azerbaijan could participate in employment and self-employment programs by developing their professional skills.

Work will be done in the country to create and improve the legal framework for the Olympics of Abilities, as well as to work with non-governmental organizations, including those representing the private sector.

In accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, work will be done to involve veterans of the Great Patriotic War in this movement.

"It is also planned to hold local competitions to form a national team to participate in the 10th International Olympic Games 2021 in Moscow. In these competitions, people with disabilities will demonstrate their skills in more than 100 areas, "Rahimov added.

UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine briefed Ilgar Rahimov about the database of children and adolescents with disabilities for participation in the Olympics will be created as well.

Activities aimed at children's and youth's Olympic skills will be developed, and work will be done to protect the common interests of promoting this movement in Azerbaijan through social awareness and social inclusion in general, including the education system.

In his speech, the Japanese Ambassador Wada Junichi stressed that Japan attaches importance to the Olympic values. He emphasized the importance of establishing relations between the Federation and the International Olympic Games in Tokyo, the ambassador expressed his support the establishment of joint work in various fields within the framework of social programs

The meeting proposed to develop joint programs for the development of the federation and the participation of the AMAF delegation in the "National Olympic Games" to be held in Japan next year.

