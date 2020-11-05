By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 20 houses to people of this category of citizens. Of them, 9 houses were provided in Quba, 6 houses in Naftalan, 3 houses in Balakan, 1 house in Khizi and Kurdamir regions.

It should be noted that one of the programs of social protection - the program of providing houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans - is expanding every year.

According to the president’s instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

To date, more than 730, apartments and individual houses, including 554 apartments and 176 individual houses, have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by the end of the year. Moreover, 400 cars will be given in 2020, of which more than 150 have already been provided.

So far, 8,318 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,900 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019.

Earlier it was reported that the targeted social assistance in the country was expanded in 2020 to cover 350,000 members of 84,000 families. The government allocated AZN 200 million ($117.6m) for the social security programs in 2020 that cover over 500,000 people.

