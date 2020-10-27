By Ayya Lmahamad

Large-scale work is underway in liberated Azerbaijani regions, in various areas, including electric power industry.

Azerbaijan’s energy providing company Azerishig will provide urgent power supply to especially important strategic objects in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation within the framework of “Azerishig in Karabakh” project.

Presently, the company is eliminating the consequences of accidents resulting from Armenian armed forces shelling at civilian facilities.

Within the project, it is planned to create new power centers in the liberated territories, using state-of-the-art technologies, creation of 110/35 and 0.4 kV networks using a remote dispatching system, projects of laying 35 and 0.4 kV power lines, among others.

In the meantime, before implementation of the planned projects, Azerishig started to take urgent measures within the framework of the project, to provide temporary power supply to especially important strategic objects in the liberated territories.

Earlier it was reported that Azerenergy JSC is completing design works on construction and installation of new 110 kW capacity substations and implementation of high-voltage power lines with voltage of 100 kW in areas that have been already and will be liberated from occupation. Initially it is planned to build four substations with the capacity of 110 kW in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions and connect them with 110 kW power lines.

The Azerbaijani Army has so far liberated from occupation Jabrayil, Fuzuli cities, Hadrut town, many villages in Khojavand and Jabrayil districts since military operations that started on September 27 after Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani Army positions and civilians.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz