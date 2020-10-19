By Trend

The successful tactics of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will put end to the Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Genjekhan Tunay, head of the Turkish ‘Global Savunma’ Military Research Center, told Trend.

Tunay noted that the powerful counteroffensive of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, launched on September 27 this year, was unexpected for the Armenian Armed Forces.

According to him, Azerbaijan, unlike Armenia, has a large economic and military potential, which allows the armed forces of this country to liberate its territories.

Regarding the position of the world community, the head of the research center noted that the OSCE Minsk Group, instead of taking appropriate steps to resolve the conflict, calls for suspension of the hostilities.

He said that despite Azerbaijan's successful diplomacy, the world community continues to apply double standards towards Baku, ignoring international law.

"This suggests that, although the countries applying such double standards don’t officially support Armenia, they will openly go over to the side of Yerevan once the balance of forces changes," he pointed out. “There is no doubt that Azerbaijan will completely liberate all its territories from the Armenian occupation.”

“From September 27 to October 17, 60 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 271 ones were injured. Among the dead and wounded are women and children. Civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged. These facts are another evidence of the terrorist and fascist policy of the Armenian military-political leadership towards the civilian population,” Tunay said.

“The international community must take measures to determine the international legal responsibility of the Armenian government for actions against the peaceful population of Azerbaijan,” he also noted.

Tunay called on the constitutional supervision authorities of all countries, as well as all international organizations, to condemn the war crimes of the Armenian government.

“Information about these crimes against humanity must be brought to the attention of the international community. The progressive international community must say a clear ‘NO’ to the policy of fascism and Nazism of the Armenian military-political leadership," he stressed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz