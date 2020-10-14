First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page voicing support for Azerbaijani soldiers.

"I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier! May Almighty God bless them in this sacred struggle for the Motherland! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

The Azerbaijani Army responded by counteroffensive to retake Azerbaijan's occupied territories. So far, a number of strategic heights, Madagiz village, Hadrut town a number of villages have been liberated from the Armenian occupation.

