Ambassador of Qatar to Azerbaijan Faisal Abdullah Hamad Al-Hanzab visited the site in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city subjected to a missile attack of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports on Oct. 13.

“Qatar is against the shelling of civilians,” the ambassador added. "Once again expressing Qatar’s position, I would like to state that we support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of fraternal Azerbaijan."

The ambassador stressed that not only Arab countries, but all civilized countries are against the shelling of civilians.

"Qatar wants the peaceful solution to this conflict that has been going on for a long time," Faisal Abdullah Hamad Al-Hanzab added.

The heads of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of the representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited Ganja and Mingachevir cities on October 12.

The purpose of the visit was for foreign diplomats to see the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, missile attacks against Azerbaijani civilians, and energy infrastructure by the Armenian armed forces.

The diplomats were accompanied by Assistant to the Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov, and others.

