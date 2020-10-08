By Trend

An Orthodox divine service was held this morning at the Baku's Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in the name of peace to be established soon throughout entire Azerbaijan, including Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing the Cathedral.

The service was held in compliance with the rules of social distancing, the Cathedral said.

"We pray for our homeland - Azerbaijan, for our people, for our valiant army, day and night protecting our peace and safety. For the Lord to strengthen and fill the hearts of our soldiers with courage and faith in victory. We pray for peace that it comes to our land as soon as possible. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", the Cathedral said.

