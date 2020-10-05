By Trend

Azerbaijani Trend News Agency continuously informs the world community about the events in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports.

Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu informed the Arab community about the latest events in Nagorno-Karabakh during his next speech on the air of Al-Jazeera TV channel.

Hafizoglu noted that the military provocations of Armenia continue and the Azerbaijani army gives an adequate response.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue counter-offensive measures to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, he said.

The chief editor noted that Azerbaijan conducts military operations on its own lands, which began after the continuous military provocations of Armenia.

"The whole world knows that Azerbaijan was attacked by Armenia," Hafizoglu stressed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

