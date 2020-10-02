By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 3. Short rain is expected in some places at night. It is expected to be foggy tomorrow morning. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +14-17 C at night, +22-24 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +15-17 °Cat night, +22-24 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm Hg above normal to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 50-60 percent.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. However, heavy rains are expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +15-19 °C at night, +22-26 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +8-12 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to normal on October 3-4, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

