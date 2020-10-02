By Trend

Spokesperson for Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan has refuted a media report claiming Pakistani army is fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh, calling it speculative and baseless, Trend reports citing the embassy.

Reiterating Pakistan’s position on the issue, he stated that Pakistan is deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate. This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," said the embassy.

“Pakistan supports Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the embassy said.

--

