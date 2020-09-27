President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on September 27.

President Erdogan offered condolences to the president and the people of Azerbaijan over the death of Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen as a result of the Armenian military provocation today and wished God's mercy upon them. Erdogan emphasized that today, Turkey has as always stood by Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the condolences, President Aliyev hailed the continued support of the Turkish president on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Aliyev informed President Erdogan of the course of events that took place on the frontline today as a result of Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan.

The presidents expressed confidence that relations between friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue to develop successfully.

---

