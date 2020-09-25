By Trend

Israel believes that friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel is very important, and finds Azerbaijan a good friend of Israel, Israeli politician Oded Forer told Trend, commenting on prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

“Regarding trade-economy issues, we find Azerbaijan as a very important market,” said the politician.

Forer believes that both countries can deepen the economic relationship and create a good environment for good trade cooperation.

“Many people born in Azerbaijan live in Israel make it easy for us to develop culture and business relationships between countries. And we hope that these relationships will only deepen. We find it very important for us,” Forer noted.

The politician also noted that connection between Azerbaijan and Israel can make good for both sides.

Regarding prospects for the development in terms of bilateral relations, the politician said that the two countries can develop cooperation in the education sphere as well.

“This is also a very good opportunity for introducing innovations and new directions for cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan,” Israeli politician noted.

--

