By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly has said that Armenia’s military provocations against Azerbaijan threatens the energy security of the Black Sea region.

Member of Azerbaijan’s delegation Malahat Ibrahimgizi made the remarks during the online meeting of the Committee on Economy and Security of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly held on September 16.

Malahatqizi said that Armenia’s military provocation in July on Azerbaijan’s Tovuz border region, which is only 15 km from the country’s energy lines, shows that there is a threat in the region.

“I call on the NATO PA to take serious steps to prevent such steps. This is very important for ensuring the energy security of the Black Sea region,” she said.

“It is even sadder that Armenia resorted to such provocations at a time when the whole world is struggling with COVID-19. The fact that Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashkina, came to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and participated in military exercises with women, further ignites the existing tension,” Ibrahimgizi said.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani MP also spoke about the recent escalation of tensions between Turkey and Greece.

“We believe that Turkey's activities in the eastern part of the Mediterranean within the principles of international law will serve peace and development in the region as a whole,” the MP said.

She further said that the Azerbaijani public appreciates the role and efforts of NATO in reducing the growing tension between Turkey and Greece. She suggested that the NATO PA be more active on this issue.

The event was attended by representatives of NATO PA member and associate countries.

Addressing the meeting, the Latvian chairman of the committee, Ivan Klementiev, commended Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security.

The agenda included draft reports and organizational issues on “the Gulf Crisis and Global Energy Markets” by Jean-Marie Bockel (France), “the Black Sea Region: Economic and Geopolitical Tensions” by Ausrine Armonaite (Lithuania).

