A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 10.

The new edition includes articles: New overhead pedestrian crossing inaugurated in capital; Withdrawal of Armenian troops prerequisite for regional peace; Turkic Council affirms support over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict; Nagorno-Karabakh’s Azerbaijani Community: Armenia pursues policy of annexation and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.