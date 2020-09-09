A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 8

The new edition includes articles: President Aliyev: Armenia’s destruction of religious monuments crime against Islamic world; Joint media platform to be set up with Turkey; Armenia’s environmental terror in occupied territories; Country to boost defence expenditures in 2021 and etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.