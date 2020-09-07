By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues improving power supply in the country, the country’s energy providing company Azerishig has reported.

Recently, powers supply was improved in 14 villages of Astara region, and a new 10 kV line with the length of 13 kilometers was put into operation.

Moreover, in order to provide consumers with uninterrupted, stable and quality electric power, the company continues extensive construction works in the service area of the Southern Regional Power Supply and Sales Department, as well as in other regions of the country.

The new 10 kV line means improvement of power supply to about 5,000 residents of 14 villages. In addition, improved supply will also prevent large losses in this direction.

Every year floods, heavy snow and winds cause frequent accidents on the 10 kV line, which has been in operation for over 50 years. As a result of which the population were left without electricity for hours. From now on, the 14 villages of the region will be provided with better and more stable electricity.

Earlier it was reported that construction of a new distribution facility for the installation of two power transformer is underway in Baku.

Furthermore, Azerishig is reconstructing electric substations located in four regions across the country. Large-scale reconstruction work is being carried out on the electrical system located on the Aran Regional Division of Energy Supply and Sales contact line. Moreover, the 35/10 kV Boyuk Behmenli substation, located on the territory of the Fizuli region electric network, is being fully reconstructed with increasing capacity. In addition, 35/10 kV Dostlug substation, located in the Beylagan power grid, is being reconstructed, the equipment is completely renewed.

Likewise, reconstruction works have also begun on the 35/10 kV Khindiristan substation, located in the Agdam region electric network contact line. Moreover, the power supply system in Akhmadagali and Chiragli villages is being fully reconstructed.

Additionally, the reconstruction works are being carried out at Behramtepe substation, located in Imishli region.

