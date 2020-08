Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has today inspected the construction of the Gobu power substation, Azertag reported on August 21.

The Gobu power substation of 330/220/110 kilovolt has a capacity of 1000 megawatts.

The head of state also laid the foundation of the 385-megawatt Gobu Power Plant.

The story will be updated.

