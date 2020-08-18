Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

"Dear Mr President,

I express my sincerest congratulations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you and through you to your entire people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Independence Day," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"I believe that the friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, including our ties within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement will further expand for the welfare of our peoples," the head of state said.

"On such remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish you everlasting prosperity and peace to the brotherly people of Afghanistan," the message said.

---

