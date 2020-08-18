By Ayya Lmahamad

A water reservoir with a capacity of 7,500 cubic meters is being constructed in Azerbaijan’s Salyan district.

The reservoir will help improve water supply in the nearby Neftchala district that is experiencing water shortage problems.

The construction is part of the project on improvement of water supply to Neftchala and nearby settlements in line with the presidential order of December 11, 2019 “On measures for reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in Neftchala.”

A 44-km water pipeline will take water from Salyan to Neftchala and provide around 40,000 city residents with water supply. At the same time, sewage system in Neftchala will be reconstructed.

Work is currently underway on the part of 44-kilometer water pipeline to Tatarmahla, Banka settlement and Neftchala district. Additional work forces and equipment are used to complete the water pipeline construction as soon as possible.

The construction of the main water pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of current year and the pipeline will be connected to the existing drinking water network.

As part of the project, 118 kilometers of drinking water and 116 kilometers of sewerage networks will be created in Neftchala, as well as in the settlements of the Bank and Kurkand, adjacent to the city center. An 8.6 kilometers long sewerage collector and a 4,000 cubic meters per day wastewater treatment plant will be built to manage and treat wastewater.

Azerbaijan’s water reserves are estimated at 30.9 billion cubic meters, out of which 33 percent are local inland waters and 66 percent are transboundary rivers.

It should be noted that in the government session on July 23, President Ilham Aliyev urged the government to take measures to eliminate the water shortage problem in the country. Furthermore, on July 28, Ilham Aliyev signed the Order on additional measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources in the country.

