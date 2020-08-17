By Laman Ismayilova

Education challenges and responses have been discussed at a conference in Baku. The conference discussed issues related to the resumption of educational institutions in the next academic year during COVID-19 pandemic.

Results of scientific research on work of educational institutions in the new academic year were presented to the public.

Speaking at the conference, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev stressed that the main issue of the country's leadership during the pandemic is the protection of human health.

The Minister provided insight into possible rates of COVID-19 infections and the importance of people's movements, if education process continued as usual.

Emin Amrullayev also voiced the proposals aimed at restoration of educational process in the next academic year. Research on all forms of continuing education were conducted as welll.

Recommendations on distance learning and various education models were also proposed.

Measures such as reducing the total number of school days, school hours and classrooms are expected to minimize the risk of infection. It is also advisable for students to spend a lot of time outdoors with extended breaks.

In his speech, the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education Bakhtiyar Aliyev stressed the importance of a mixed education model which unites virtual and real classes. He also praised virtual lessons that had been aired on TV channels since March.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev expressed his views on general, preschool, higher and secondary special education and other topics.

It was noted that distance education can be continued at some levels of general, higher and secondary special education.

MPs Isa Habibbayli, Anar Iskandarov, Musa Gasimli, Etibar Aliyev, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Mushfig Mammadov, Shahin Seyidzade, Kamila Aliyeva, Jeyhun Mammadov, Parvin Karimzade, Tamam Jafarova, Fatma Yildirim, Ulviya Aghayeva expressed their views on the proposals made at the online conference.

