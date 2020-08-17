By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy and gloomy weather on August 18. Soft south-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula is expected to be +19-21 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +19-21 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Soft south-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in some regions. It will be foggy in the mountains. East wind will intensify i some areas.

The temperature will be +17-21 °C at night, +26-31 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, +13-17 °C in the daytime.

