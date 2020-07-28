By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan firmly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on July 28.

It is said in the statement that "Azerbaijan takes note of the agreement of July 22, 2020, reached by the Trilateral Contact Group."

It should be noted that the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) that was formed as means to facilitate a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine’s Donbass region, adopted a decision on July 22, according to which, the regime of full and comprehensive ceasefire must be observed starting from 00:01, July 27, 2020.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan also reaffirmed their support for each other’s territorial integrity and the inviolability of their borders during the meeting held between First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Amina Dzhaparova and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova on July 3.

---

