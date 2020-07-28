By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijanis on Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha (Qurban bayram) celebrated by Muslims across the world.

This year, the holiday in Azerbaijan will begin in the evening of July 30 and end on August 1.

The president said that Eid al-Adha, a symbol of solidarity and brotherhood, humanism and compassion among people, is one of the main holidays of Islam. On this remarkable day, Muslims experience the joy of closeness to God through sacrifices in the name of the Almighty and demonstrate their willingness to make all kinds of sacrifices for good deeds.

“For hundreds of years, Islam has played an exceptional role in creating an exemplary environment of coexistence based on mutual respect and trust and the preservation of ethnic and cultural diversity in Azerbaijan, where people of different nations and religions live as a loving family,” Aliyev said.

The president stressed that although this year’s Eid al-Adha will be held amidst challenges worldwide, Azerbaijani believers fulfill their moral duties and with their noble deeds strengthen the spirit of unity and equality in the society.

The president also said: “I commemorate with gratitude the memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity and wish patience to their relatives and to our nation.”

Every year Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca known as Hajj.

