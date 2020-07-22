President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of July 22 - the Day of National Press on his official Facebook account.

“Founded by “Akinchi” and carrying the ideas of enlightenment, modernity and independence, the Azerbaijani press has always played an important role in the life of our country," the post says.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyev has also congratulated media representatives on the 145th anniversary of the Azerbaijani national press day.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz