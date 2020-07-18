By Trend

A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on July 17.

Zalkaliani extended congratulations to Bayramov on his appointment.

The parties exchanged the views on a wide range of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and stressed that the efforts to develop these relations will continue.

Having informed his Georgian counterpart about the Armenian armed forces' attempt to attack the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and the suppression of this attempt by Azerbaijan, as well as about the difficult situation in the region, Bayramov emphasized the importance of ending Armenia’s aggressive policy, the withdrawal of all occupation forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and ensuring the integrity of internationally recognized borders of the countries.

