By Ayya Lmahamad

Police in Azerbaijan’s Agdash have detained one and fined several others for violation of the coronavirus quarantine regime in the country, the region’s police department reported on June 28.

According to the information, the lockdown violators had gathered to celebrate the opening of a restaurant. According to the court decision, owner of the restaurant Asif Ibrahimov was subjected to administrative detention for 10 days, while others were fined AZN 100 ($58.82) in line with Article 211 of the Code of Administrative Offences.

Earlier the quarantine violation was revealed in the village of Alijanli in Zardab region, where about 25 people gathered for the wedding celebration. Of these, the police detained 14 people, who were issued administrative fines by court order.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

It is prohibited to hold mass events and celebrations, both in public catering facilities and at home. Also, citizens are not allowed to gather in groups of ten or more people.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.

---

