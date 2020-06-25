By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have inaugurated a number of new projects in the city of Ganja, the presidential website reported on June 24.

First, President Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of artificial marble and granite production plant of NB Procurement and Trade LLC and launched the plant.

Marble, granite plant

The annual production capacity of the enterprise will be 3 million square meters and it will produce artificial marble, ceramic granite - that is, floor and wall coverings, ceramic tiles and dry construction mixtures. The products will be sold to the Russian Federation, Georgia and Central Asian countries. More than 300 new jobs have been created at the plant.

The total cost of the enterprise is 46.5 million manats. Its 10 million manats is a soft loan. An investment promotion document worth 32 million manats was received and 6 million manats were saved.

Residential building

During the visit, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed the construction of residential complex built by the State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) in the territory of Ganja.

It was noted that the State Agency for Housing Construction began construction of a residential complex on Azerbaijan Flag Street in Ganja in February 2020. The complex includes 18 apartment buildings and a building for secondary schools No. 28 and 46 in need of major repairs, a kindergarten and other service facilities. It is planned to commission a secondary school building and 11 residential buildings by the end of 2021 in August this year. According to the project, it will be nine-story and twelve-story residential buildings.

The apartments will be offered to citizens in a fully renovated condition, equipped with kitchen furniture and gas stove, individual combi system and other technical equipment. Green zones and playgrounds will be created in the territory of the complex.

Modular hospital

President Aliyev and First-Lady also attended the opening of the modular infectious diseases building of Ganja City Hospital No. 1.

The president and the first lady reviewed the conditions created at the new medical institution.

As in other modular infectious disease corps, conditions have been created for the reception and treatment of infectious coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms. It was noted that at the same time, work is underway to equip the new medical facility with additional equipment to receive patients with more severe symptoms. Consisting of three buildings, a total of 100 wards and 200 beds, the hospital complex is equipped with a centralized oxygen generator system, as well as a special ventilation system. This system will transfer the air to the wards after cleaning with a ventilation device.

Caravanserai complexes

Furthermore, the president and first lady inaugurated the opening ceremony of the “Shah Abbas” and “Ughurlu Khan” caravanserai complexes after restoration in Ganja.

According to the information provided, the development of Ganja as a city is connected with the name of Shah Abbas the Great. The historically formed central part of the city was the market square called "Shah Abbas Square" by the people of Ganja. The relatively small caravanserai built at the same time was called "Ughurlu Khan" caravanserai among the population.

According to the relevant instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the “Shah Abbas” caravanserai has been thoroughly restored to its former appearance and provided with modern infrastructure, and the surrounding area has been landscaped.

Ganja Automobile Plant Production

Then, the president was presented samples of the bus and combine harvester assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association.

It was reported that in 2019, within the framework of bilateral agreements signed between Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association and “Belkommunmash” OJSC of Belarus, the enterprise started production of E-321 electric buses and four electric buses have been assembled so far. This public transport is very profitable in terms of both environmental and fuel economy. The buses are equipped with air conditioning, as well as an information monitor and video surveillance system.

It was also noted that the assembly of new modern combine harvesters has begun at the Ganja Automobile Plant. The project is being implemented on the basis of a cooperation agreement with the well-known Finnish company “Sampo”. According to experts, this technique will be of interest to farmers in Azerbaijan.

Ganja State Drama Theater

Furthermore, the president and first lady viewed the progress of construction work in the new building of the Ganja State Drama Theater.

It was noted that construction work on the new building of the theatre is nearing completion. At present, measures are being taken to carry out decoration and other works in the theatre. The building will have a large auditorium and other ancillary rooms.

It should be noted that the foundation of the new building of the Ganja State Drama Theater was laid in 2014 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

After viewing the theater building, the head of state gave relevant recommendations and instructions.

In the meantime, President Aliyev and First-Lady visited the bridges built over the Ganjachay River and viewed the progress.

Thus, construction and repair of roads, crossings and bridges are among the main priorities among the construction and landscaping works in Ganja. Reconstruction of five bridges over the Ganjachay River has been completed recently.

It was noted that the bridges were completely worn out and dangerous for traffic. Taking this into account, on May 16 last year, President Aliyev signed the order to allocate 6.4 million manats to the State Agency for Motor Roadsallocated funds from the President's reserve fund for the restoration of 5 bridges located in the intersection of Shah Ismayil Khatai and Nizami Ganjavi avenues, Museyib Bagirov, Mirza Abbas Abbaszadeh and Alovsat Mammadov streets with the Ganjachay River in Ganja.

Thanks to these funds, the repair works on the bridges were completed in an optimal time. All bridges, railings, lower and upper parts of the riverbed, right and left bank slopes were reinforced with concrete, wheel-bars were installed on both sides of the carriageway, and sidewalks were repaired. Thus, from now on, both pedestrians and cars will be able to move safely over these bridges.

The president was also informed about the roads whose construction had been completed. It was noted that the reconstruction of the 5-kilometre section of the Ganja-Kalbajar-Lachin highway will play a major role in the development of tourism in the region and improve access to Ganja. The 12.7-kilometre-long Yenikend-Kober-Garaagajli highway has been reconstructed in Samukh region as part of the reconstruction of inter-village and inter-settlement roads. This road has covered 3 settlements and facilitated the movement of thousands of people. In parallel, the existing water pipes under the road were restored, and new ones were installed where necessary. As part of the project, a new bridge was built on the 11th kilometre of the road in the area called "Bloody Gobu".

New building of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University

At the same time, the president and first lady also attended the opening of the new educational building of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University in Ganja.

It was noted that this higher education institution, which has always played an important role in solving the food problem in the country and has always played an important role in the development of agriculture on a scientific basis, has been completely rebuilt in recent years. According to the Order of the President of Azerbaijan dated January 22, 2018, all conditions have been created for the effective conduct of scientific research in the new educational building, built at the expense of state capital investment. Classrooms and laboratories equipped with the latest visual aids and equipment have been given for the use of teaching staff and students. The building has all the necessary infrastructure. Administrative service and other ancillary rooms have been established. A total of 3,000 students will study in two shifts in the new building.

Thus, the new educational building will have departments of agronomy, zootechnics, social sciences and multiculturalism, interactive training rooms. The commissioning of this building is also significant because it will create new jobs for an additional 93 people.

Sports Palace

Another project that President Aliyev and First Lady viewed is Sports Palace which is being constructed by the order of the president. Ganja Sports Palace is expected to be commissioned in 2022. The two-storey facility will have a large gym, swimming pool, a hall for international chess tournaments, schools for chess, wrestling, boxing and other sports, bowling and shooting halls, recreation and catering facilities. The sports palace will be equipped with the latest equipment.