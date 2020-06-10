By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid worth $25,000 to Yemen, local media reported with reference to the Foreign Ministry's press service on June 10.

“In connection with the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, upon President Ilham Aliyev's instructions, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated $25,000 to provide humanitarian assistance to the country,” reads the report.

According to the estimates of the United Nations, $2 billion is needed to meet humanitarian needs in Yemen, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the current year.

At present, 24 million people in Yemen, which means 80 per cent of the total population, are in need of humanitarian aid.

Earlier, on June 9, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan made individual donations to the World Health Organization, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

