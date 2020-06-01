By Laman Ismayilova

A brown bear has been spotted wandering the streets in Sheki.

Walking through the city streets, the beast lay down and fell asleep on the banks of the Gurjan River.

The bear quickly captured national attention.

Specialists with soporific drugs injected the animal in order to take him to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Altiagadzh National Park.

The brown bear is a usual inhabitant of highland forests and rarely appears in lowland forests.

The hunting of brown bears is currently prohibited in Azerbaijan.

