Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on June 1.

South-east wind will be followed south-west one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +16-19 °C at night, +25-39 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +17-19 °C at night, +27-29 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 to 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather in the regions will be dry. However, lightning, occasional rain, and hail predicted in some foothills. Fog will be observed in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +17-22 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +8-13 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime.

