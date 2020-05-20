By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has extended the period of residence of imigrants without a visa in the country, head of the State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said on May 20.

"Before this, the period of residence was extended until May 31. Usually, migrants should apply for an extension of residence in the country. This issue has been resolved, and the decision was made to extend the period of these persons' residence for 60 days without application until the opening of the borders. Afterwards, their appeals will be considered and decisions will be made,” Huseynov said addressing an online briefing.

He reminded that the number of foreigner in Azerbaijan is 134.298.

“These are mainly citizens of Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine and Iran. The rest of the immigrants are citizens of other countries,” Huseynov said.

He also said that the State Migration Service has received appeals for financial assistance from migrants residing in Azerbaijan.

“These appeals were redirected to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and other relevant agencies. Through volunteers of the Service, some migrants were provided with support and assistance. The appeals of these people related to the problems with transport and jobs were considered and the corresponding assistance was rendered to these people,” Huseynov added.

Furthermore, he said that Azerbaijani citizens who have acquired citizenship of another country will not held liable if they do not report this to the Migration Service.

In accordance with the previous law, upon the adoption of other citizenship, a citizen of Azerbaijan had to inform the Migration Service or the Embassy of the country abroad about that within one month.

"In this regard, the parliament adopted a bill upon the president’s initiative. According to the previous legislation, if the citizen does not notify Migration Service about obtaining another citizenship criminal liability was envisaged. But under the new law, this measure is abolished," he emphasized.

He also said that deportation of Azerbaijani citizens from foreign countries whose period of residence there has expired has been suspended.

“This process has been suspended in all countries in connection with the closure of borders due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Azerbaijan. The appropriate decisions will be made after the opening of the border," he said.

Huseynov also pointed out that everyone airlifted to Azerbaijan via charter flights are placed in a quarantine for a certain period, during which all the necessary medical and other services are rendered to them.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force in Azerbaijan on 18 May.

As of May 20, Azerbaijan has registered 3.518 COVID-19 cases and 41 coronavirus- related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.198.

---

