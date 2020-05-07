By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz have discussed bilateral ties during an online meeting held on May 6, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reported in its official website.

The ministers discussed the cooperation in the framework of Eastern Partnership and forthcoming Eastern Partnership Summit. In this regard, the cooperation between the Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership was also touched upon by the sides.

The sides stressed satisfaction with the high-level political relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the further perspectives of bilateral relations.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov filled his colleague in on the online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group and its results, which took place on May 4 with the initiative of Azerbaijan's President.

The ministers agreed to maintain contacts in the future, exchanging views on cooperation with international organizations, particularly the United Nations.

They also exchanged views on the measures taken by the states to fight the global pandemic and noted the importance of international solidarity in this regard.

It should be noted that the European Union allocated €14 million to Azerbaijan to assist the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic on April 8. The aid to Azerbaijan was part of the emergency support package for Eastern Partnership countries as part of its global response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the official information of the organization.

