By Trend

About 120,000 foreigners and stateless people appealed to the Azerbaijani State Migration Service from January through March 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Migration Service.

This information has been included in the statistics of the State Migration Service for the first quarter of 2020.

During the reporting period, the State Migration Service issued 3,389 decisions in the field of migration, including those in connection with the violation of the requirements of administrative legislation.

Some 1,685 of those decisions are related to the application of administrative sanctions in the form of fines due to the violation of the requirements of the corresponding articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses without expulsion from the country.

As reported, 1,120 of those decisions were made in connection with leaving the country when paying a fine, the remaining 565 - in connection with the legalization of residence in the country.

Some 351 out of 1,558 decisions related to the restrictions on entry into the country were made in connection with imposing the administrative sanctions in the form of fines due to the violation of the requirements of the relevant articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses with expulsion from the country, while 1,207 decisions were related to the violation of the requirements of the relevant articles of the Migration Code.

During the reporting period, 48 decisions were made in connection with the violation of the requirements to attract foreigners and stateless people to work.

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service received 40,738 appeals during the first quarter of 2020 in connection with the extension of the period of temporary stay in the country, obtaining a permit for temporary and permanent residence, issuance, restoration and renunciation of citizenship, as well as in connection with the establishment of citizenship and refugee status, obtaining, extension of the period of permission to work in the country.

Each of the appeals was considered within the legislation and the corresponding decisions were made.

During the abovementioned period, 119,874 foreigners and stateless people appealed for registration at the place of residence.

---

