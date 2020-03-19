By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 19. North wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent at night, 55-65 percent in the daytime.

Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. In some eastern regions, precipitation is expected to increase. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 2-7 °C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -0-5 °C at night, 2-7 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz