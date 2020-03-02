By Trend

The troops, command posts, combat and reserve units that have been put on alert are moving to the operational areas in accordance with the plan of the large-scale command-staff exercises in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

”The troops are redeployed covertly and operationally, according to the demands related to the organization of the exercises,” the message said. “The commandant service regulates all movements of military personnel and military equipment.”

In accordance with the training plan of troops for 2020, the Azerbaijan Army started large-scale command-staff exercises on March 2.

The exercises under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov are being conducted on the terrain, maps and terrain board with the widespread use of information technology, to specify the combat crews and timing data, as well as to verify plans for the implementation of previously made decisions with the relevant headquarters.

The most important issues in the development of the situation are thoroughly considered at each stage of the exercises, taking into consideration increased combat readiness, timely and comprehensive provision of troops, including information support, and proper planning for the use of the most modern methods of troops and weapons management.

The exercises will last until March 6.

