On February 26, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Aliyev congratulated President Erdogan on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his activity for the prosperity of brotherly Turkey.

The Turkish president thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

Pointing to the importance of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Baku yesterday, the heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop successfully.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz