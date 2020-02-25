By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather and drizzle are expected in Baku on February 26. South wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure rises from 763 to 768 mmHg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night, 45-50 percent in the daytime.

Rainless and foggy weather is expected in country`s regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. West wind will blow in the daytime.

The temperature will be 0-5 °Cat night, 8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 2-7 °C in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

