By Trend

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan were held at quite a high level, Russian MP from the “Yedinaya Rossiya” party Maksim Ivanov said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

“The positive changes that are taking place in Azerbaijan are clearly visible,” the MP said. “This includes creation of infrastructure, civil society, comfortable environment for people, and when we talked today with the residents of Baku, we heard people talking about those changes for the better.”

Ivanov also expressed opinion that great future awaits Azerbaijan and Russia.

In turn, MP Ludmila Kozlova noted that there were many observers and many journalists early at the start of the elections, adding that there were no incidents at the polling stations.

Russian MP Sergey Markov said that the most important observation is that the elections were held fairly and embodied the will of the Azerbaijani people.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz